UPDATE: Merrill native recovering after Vegas shooting

Maggie Lange, a Merrill native, is still recovering after being shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting earlier this month.

The 24-year-old suffered three different bullet wounds from a single bullet, that got stuck inside her body.

Originally doctors debated performing surgery to remove the bullet, but according to a Facebook post from her mother on Oct. 11, the bullet was surgically removed.

The mother's post said Lange is in pain but recovering well.

