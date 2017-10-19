UPDATE: Merrill native recovering after Vegas shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Merrill native recovering after Vegas shooting

Maggie Lange, a Merrill native, is still recovering after being shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting earlier this month. 

The 24-year-old suffered three different bullet wounds from a single bullet, that got stuck inside her body. 

Originally doctors debated performing surgery to remove the bullet, but according to a Facebook post from her mother on Oct. 11, the bullet was surgically removed.

The mother's post said Lange is in pain but recovering well. 
 

