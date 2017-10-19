Forest Co. mother demanding action after son threatened by student with weapons

A Crandon middle school boy claims his life was threatened by another student during a homecoming football game.

The bullied boy told his mother Melinda Otter that the 12-year-old pushed him and first pulled out a knife and then later in the night pushed him again but this time pulling out a gun.

"He pointed it at my son and told him he was going to kill him," said Otter.

Melinda said she's upset with how the school is handling the situation and had to take her son out of school because he was scared. "I was never notified and the cops never notified me," said Otter, "the police never talked to my son about it."

After hearing her son's story she posted on Facebook asking friends to share and bring attention to the matter. Other Crandon school parents contacted Otter expressing their concerns and saying something needs to be done.

"The children are not being suspended or disciplined in anyway and the matters are getting worse," she said.

The School District of Crandon's district administrator Dr. Doug Kryder states the school is doing everything they can do. "We have involved every appropriate agency and support." said Kryder. "We are proceeding with the investigation."

As of now the accused student is suspended until October 23rd. Otter said she's upset because that's not enough. "He needs to be expelled," she said.

Newsline 9 tried contacting the police for more information but our calls were not returned.