Congressman Duffy speaks at Forest County town hall

Congressman Sean Duffy held a town hall meeting in Crandon Thursday.

Conversations regarding health care, taxes, and even foreign polices were brought up during the meeting.

Duffy said having these political discussions with the city helps him become a better congressman.

"We had a really good dialogue and for the most part people have been really respectful." said Duffy.

He says the healthy debating throughout the meeting goes to show how much Northern Wisconsin cares about issues both locally and nationally.

"We can disagree and be respectful and hopefully come up with a solution," said Duffy.

The congressman also held town halls in Eagle River and in Florence.