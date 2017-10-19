Local soccer players speak out against coach

Nekoosa High School soccer players are speaking out against their coach, alleging harassment and discrimination.

"Last year got worse, and this year was definitely the worst," said former player Kaci Giese.

The team is technically a boys team, but is made up of both girls and boys. However, this year every girl quit the team, claiming it's because of sexism by the coach.

"He made comments like 'way to play like a boy' or 'you're running like a girl,' stuff like that," said Giese. "He told them girls have chicken legs and can't kick as well as boys."

Six girls who quit the team along with several different parents spoke to Newsline 9 Thursday all with similar stories.

"He said that we couldn't go up against a boy and win," said former player Hope Machon.

The girls all said that they spent most of the season sitting on the bench.

"Literally because we're girls," said former player Madison Lloyd.

However, the district said that's not why the girls aren't seeing as much playing time as the boys.

"The increased number of boys, and pretty successful boys in athletics, the girls have seen less playing time and it's unfortunate," said Nekoosa District Administrator Terry Whitmore.

Whitmore said that they have addressed any concerns that parents have brought to their attention about the coach. He said very few issues have been reported.

"Certainly we've heard concern and we're taking action," said Whitmore. "Any issues that get brought to us we address."

Whitmore said they are looking at the possibility of having a girls and a boys team next year. However, they would have to partner with an area school as a co-op to have enough players.