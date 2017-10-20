Thursday Sports Report: D.C. Everest soccer advances to regional final with OT win over SPASH

D.C. Everest advanced to the WIAA Division 1 boys soccer regional final round with a 1-0 extra time win over conference rival SPASH on Friday. Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids also advanced to the regional final round. To view the full brackets from the WIAA, click here.

In volleyball regionals, Newman Catholic continued the "drive for five" with a straight sets win over Greenwood. The four-time defending state champion Cardinals will play conference rival Assumption in the regional final on Saturday.

Athens, D.C. Everest, SPASH, Marshfield and Wausau West all won their regional semifinal matches on Friday, as well. For volleyball brackets, click here.