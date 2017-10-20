Report: Rodgers had surgery Thursday, still no timeline for return

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had surgery on his broken right clavicle Thursday, according to multiple reports including NFL Network and ESPN. No details on the surgery's success were immediately available.

The next step for Green Bay is to determine a timeline for Rodgers' return. Head coach Mike McCarthy could not give a definitive answer Wednesday when asked whether Rodgers would be placed on injured reserve.

"As far as Aaron's situation, our focus clearly is just to get through the surgery and just see where he is," McCarthy said. "I'm not personally looking in that direction. My focus is on Aaron's health right now."

If the Packers do place Rodgers on IR, he would have to miss at least eight weeks but could return later in the season per a recent NFL rule change.

Rodgers, a two-time NFL MVP, broke his right collarbone in Sunday's Packers-Vikings game. Brett Hundley will be the Packers' starter in his absence.