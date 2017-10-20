Attorney to detail another rape allegation against Weinstein - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Attorney to detail another rape allegation against Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An attorney says he will detail allegations by an Italian actress and model who has told police disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2013.

David M. Ring is expected to address reporters outside a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on Friday afternoon. A news release announcing the press conference confirms several details included a Los Angeles Times report about the police investigation, including that the woman spoke to detectives in an interview on Thursday.

Police have confirmed they are investigating but have not released any further details.

The woman was not named in the Times story or the announcement of Ring's press conference.

Weinstein's representative has denied the Oscar-winner had non-consensual sex with any woman.

