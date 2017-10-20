Two crashes in Stevens point send three people to the hospital - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Two crashes in Stevens point send three people to the hospital

Posted:
By ShirJia Bielefeld, Wake Up Wisconsin Producer
Connect

There were two crashes in less than 24 hours in Stevens Point, sending three people to the hospital.

The first happened around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon on West River Drive near West Pleasant Drive.

Police say a vehicle hit a tree, pinning the 16-year-old driver inside. That individual was flown to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The second crash took place just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of a motorcycle and deer collision on NorthPoint Drive just east of Division Street North. 

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was flown to a local hospital. The passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Authorities say they are both from Stevens Point. 

The passenger received non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.