Two crashes in Stevens point send three people to the hospital

There were two crashes in less than 24 hours in Stevens Point, sending three people to the hospital.

The first happened around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon on West River Drive near West Pleasant Drive.

Police say a vehicle hit a tree, pinning the 16-year-old driver inside. That individual was flown to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The second crash took place just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of a motorcycle and deer collision on NorthPoint Drive just east of Division Street North.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was flown to a local hospital. The passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Authorities say they are both from Stevens Point.

The passenger received non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.