Man on ATV dies after hitting bear in Lincoln Co.

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
TOWN OF WILSON, Wis. (WAOW) -

Officials responded to a deadly crash after a man on an ATV hit a bear Thursday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

A report came in just before 7:40 p.m. of a 51-year-old man who hit the bear on his ATV, which rolled and ejected the him, the sheriff said.

He was traveling westbound on County Road CC, east of Poplar Drive when the crash happened.

He was taken to a Tomahawk hospital with critical injuries. He was later transported by Medivac to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau where he died from his injuries, officials said.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not a factor at this time, according to the sheriff. 

The crash is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's office. There is no word on the identity of the man.

