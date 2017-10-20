Winter Outlook: Will we see slightly more precipitation than normal in Wisconsin?

While temperatures will be rising into the mid 70s around the area Friday, many of us aren't thinking about Winter quite yet.

That being said, the Climate Prediction Center released their official Winter Outlook Thursday. While this isn't a “lock it in” forecast, it gives us an idea of what kind of weather trends we can expected from December through February.

We are expecting a weak La Nina to develop this fall and to last through the Winter, so the Winter Outlook favors a La Nina pattern, especially for precipitation.

For us, we have a slightly better chance to see above normal precipitation that usual. This doesn't mean we are going to see more snow than our average of 37 inches during these three months; That will depend on our temperatures. But if you take a look at some of the snow totals from previous La Nina years, it is favored:

'83-'84 snow: 40.6” (+3.6”)

'84-'85 snow: 78.1” (+41.1”)

'95-96 snow: 49.4” (+12.4”)

'98-'99 snow: 52.8” (+15.8”)

'99-'00 snow: 48.7” (+11.7”)

'00-'01 snow: 63.4” (+26.4”)

'11-'12 snow: 33.1” (-3.9”)

Right now the Climate Prediction Center is thinking we'll see equal chances for above and below normal temperatures, which, since 1985, is statistically common for Wisconsin in a La Nina pattern. Prior to 1985, there used to be a strong signal for colder than normal temperatures, but that signal has been less reliable since our climate has been warming and our Winters overall have not been as cold.

When a La Nina develops, its effects on our weather in Wisconsin aren't as cut and dry as when we are in an El Nino pattern.

For example, we had a weak La Nina last Fall and early in Winter that turned more neutral (neither La Nina nor El Nino) by the end of Winter.

We were 10.2” above normal for snow last December, and temperatures were right around average. We also had our 10th wettest January on record, but we saw warmer than average temperatures and that continued into February.

At this point, we will get a better idea of how strong this La Nina will be as we move into November.

The main take away here is since there is no strong temperature signal with La Nina, expect temperatures to be highly variable throughout the Winter.

This could be similar to last Winter where we would spend days at a time in the teens and then jump up above freezing for a few days. For the snowmobile, snowboard, and ski-lovers, we can only hope that most of this Winter stays below freezing.