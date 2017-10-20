Fentanyl laced marijuana leads to devastating results

Fentanyl laced marijuana is something drug users are using to make their product more competitive, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

DEA officials said the new form of marijuana can be deadly.

“Right now the effects of fentanyl in the Milwaukee area and the state of Wisconsin are devastating,” Bob Bell, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge told our Milwaukee affiliate.

