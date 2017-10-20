PHOTOS: Burglars escape after crashing stolen car into Cross Plains gun shop

Burglars drove a stolen car through the front of a Cross Plains gun shop overnight, then escaped with several weapons, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2017 to PT Firearms at 47 Glaciers Edge Square in Cross Plains for a report of a burglary.

The burglars backed a stolen 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis through the front of the store to gain entry, smashed display cases and stole several firearms, according to a Dane County Sheriff's Office news release.

The suspects were seen running from the store, leaving the stolen vehicle behind. Verona Police responded to the scene with a K-9 to track the suspects, but no one was located.

Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with Cross Plains Police, the ATF, and crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for evidence.

If anyone witnessed this burglary or has information, please call the Dane County tip line at 284-6900 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.