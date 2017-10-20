Grand Chute police round up perps who tried to 'hoof it' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Grand Chute police round up perps who tried to 'hoof it'

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) -

Police officers in Grand Chute rounded up some perps who tried to hoof it.

The department posted video on Facebook of some officers rounding up a pair of horses who are running down the road. The Oct. 8 round up was captured by a squad car dash camera.

"In the early morning hours of October 8th, Grand Chute officers engaged in a pursuit of two older style Mustangs. Due to the quick thinking and actions of the officers, the pursuit ended quickly and safely," reads the post on Grand Chute's Facebook page.

The horses were returned to their owner.

