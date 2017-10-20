Stanley man charged in fatal Clark County crash with farm tractor

Stanley man charged in fatal Clark County crash with farm tracto - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A 31-year-old Stanley man missing for several days following a fatal crash with a farm tractor appeared before a judge Friday after being charged with two felonies, according to online Clark County court records.

Jacob Person was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended license causing death in the Oct. 13 crash near Withee.

Tasha Ley, 31, of Stanley was a passenger in a sports utility vehicle driven by Person that slammed into a tractor pulling a manure spreader and rolled several times, the sheriff's department said.

Person was hospitalized after the crash but when he was medically cleared, authorities did not notify the sheriff's department and a warrant was later issued for his arrest. The warrant was canceled Friday.

Person's first court appearance is set for Nov. 1.

The crash happened when the tractor, driven by a 56-year-old rural Withee man, was attempting to make a left hand turn and the SUV tried to pass it, striking a tractor tire, the sheriff said.

Ley and Person were not wearing seat belts. The tractor driver was not hurt.

Speed was also a factor in the crash, investigators said.

