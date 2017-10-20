ACLU stands by Lincoln Hills injunction, calls for more staff training

The American Civil Liberties Union stands by their injunction on pepper spray and solitary confinement at the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison, following recent assaults on staff by inmates.

Thursday, Sen. Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst) and Rep. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) sent a letter to a judge, asking to reverse the order.

But Timothy Muth, an attorney for the ACLU, said it's still necessary at the Irma facility.

"The practices of holding youth in solitary confinement for periods of time, sometimes as long as 60 days, and the use of pepper spray even in situations where nobody was in physical danger were violations of the constitutional rights of the youth being held at Lincoln Hills," said Muth.

He did say, however, he believes the line staff was failed by the Department of Corrections.

"They are understaffed and overworked and more resources need to be put into that facility," said Muth. "The line staff learned from whatever training they got from the Department of Corrections, ultimately the fault and the responsibility is at the top of the system. The Department of Corrections failed repeatedly to give them the training, to give them the techniques, to give them the tools to work with youth in these settings."