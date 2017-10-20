Wausau officials give halloween safety tips

Wausau Police are offering safety tips to parents ahead of Halloween. Officials said the most important thing is to make sure kids are visible at all times.

Officers are also encouraging parents to either have bright colors on their kids' costumes or adding some type of reflective tape - to help drivers be aware of those out trick-or-treating.

"If you can't have bright colors with their costume, maybe some reflective tape, stripping, some people use glow sticks, a flashlight, somehow that traffic can see them," said Wausau Patrol Officer, Eric Lemirand.

Another concern Wausau Police want to make known is for families to stay in a neighborhood they know well and are comfortable with, as well as looking out for traffic.

"Making sure you're looking both ways when crossing the street," said Lemirand. "If there's no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street so you can see traffic coming."

