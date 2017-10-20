Packers: Rodgers placed on injured reserve, but could return by - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Packers: Rodgers placed on injured reserve, but could return by Week 15

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Packers have officially placed Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve, meaning he'll have to miss at least eight weeks but could return later in the season - possibly as soon as Green Bay's week 15 game at Carolina.

Rodgers had surgery yesterday to repair a broken right collarbone suffered in the Packers-Vikings game last Sunday.

While Rodgers will be eligible to return to the field after eight weeks, he also will not be able to practice with the Packers until after that timeline. That could impact his rehab.

Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy was non-committal when asked about Rodgers' short-term future Friday morning.

"I think it will be clear when the discussion is completed, and we'll make that decision," McCarthy said. "That's what the conversations are for today."

McCarthy said Rodgers would not attend Sunday's game at Lambeau Field because he's recovering out of town. Team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie did not perform the surgery to repair Rodgers' broken right clavicle, but McCarthy said McKenzie reported to him that the surgery went well.

"Everything went very well is my understanding talking with Dr. McKenzie, and he's recovering," McCarthy said.

