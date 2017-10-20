Toward One Wausau celebrates completed research - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Toward One Wausau celebrates completed research

By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

After a year long research project, Toward One Wausau's results showed cultural difference need to be talked about more.

The organization held a celebration event with food and live music on Friday. It also shared the organization's research findings.

"A lot of things that we've found out is that people not really knowing about each other and about the backgrounds," said executive member Tony Gonzalez.

The group worked on the research project with UW-Madison and the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy. It also works together with local law enforcement and leaders from the Hmong community.

Chris Norfleet, a member of the organization, said it's important that communities take a look at how they're dealing with issues of diversity.

"We have to be proactive," said Norfleet.

Group leaders said this celebration is only the first step to making Wausau more culturally aware.

"We need to realize that together we work better," said Gonzalez. "Asking the community how they felt here in Wausau and their experiences."

Toward One Wausau members said they're looking forward to seeing the city grow.

