Things to know for Sunday's Packers-Saints game

The 3-2 New Orleans Saints visit Lambeau Field to face the 4-2 Green Bay Packers.

Everyone will be watching Brett Hundley, as the Packers show their faith in him after Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone. This is the first regular-season Packers game without Rodgers since 2013.

While the Packers lose one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game, they gain another.

USA Today Network reports Bart Starr plans to attend the game. It will be his first Packers game since that rainy ceremony two years ago when Brett Favre's retired number was unveiled inside Lambeau Field.

BROADCASTS



TV: The game is broadcast by Fox Sports. Kenny Albert has the play-by-play with analysis by Charles Davis. Pam Oliver reports from the sideline. DIRECTV subscribers can see the game on channel 709.

RADIO: Packers Radio Network coverage airs on 50 stations in 5 states. Click here for a list of Packers Radio Network stations.Westwood One carries the game nationwide. The game is also broadcast on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channels 82 and 821.

BRING IT WITH YOU



The Green Bay Packers team up with Verizon's HopeLine program again to collect no-longer-used cell phones, chargers and accessories from any carrier and in any condition to help survivors of domestic violence in Wisconsin. Bring donations to the Miller Lite (atrium), Mills Fleet Farm, Oneida Nation or Verizon entrances between 10 a.m. and kickoff.

The Packers and Bellin Health are recognizing cancer survivors and raising money for the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation, which provides funding for cancer research and patient care. The Packers encourage fans to donate $10 by texting PACKERS to 50555, which the team will match up to $10,000.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAYS



Fans will receive roller banners from Bellin Health before the game. Write the name of someone you know affected by cancer to show support during the game. (Markers are available in the concourses and atrium.)

TRAFFIC



The Department of Transportation says the heaviest congestion happens 3 hours before a game and again 3 hours after.

You can see traffic congestion in real-time with our Timesaver Traffic interactive map on WBAY.com and the WBAY Action 2 News On the Go app for Apple and Android devices. Visit 511wi.gov for the very latest travel reports.

If you need driving directions to Lambeau Field, click here.

Safety Patrol

The DOT's State Farm Safety Patrol freeway service teams are on I-41 in Brown County and I-43 in Brown and Manitowoc counties, and until 6:30 in the 441 Tri-County expansion project in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties. The safety teams will help during minor crashes and car problems, including flat tires, empty gas tanks and minor repairs.

Around the stadium

Oneida Street between Lombardi Avenue and Mike McCarthy Way (formerly Potts Avenue) and Armed Forces Drive are closed to through traffic. Only motorists with a valid stadium parking pass will be allowed to enter.

Vehicles going north on Ridge Road can drop off passengers in the designated area before the game -- but passenger pick-up after the game is not allowed because of traffic congestion and pedestrian crowds through this area.

Pedestrians are strongly urged to follow the directions of police and parking lot attendants and only cross the street at crosswalks.



TRANSPORTATION



Green Bay Metro offers free bus rides to and from the stadium on special game day routes. These free routes run from 3:25 to 6:25 and after the game until 11:55 p.m. Click here for the Game Day Routes schedule (be patient, that Metro page can take a very long time to load).

New this season, Uber is the official rideshare partner of the Green Bay Packers with a dedicated drop-off/pick-up zone in the Bellin Health lot behind Lodge Kohler in the Titletown District (tip: exit at the Mills Fleet Farm or Verizon gates on the west side of the stadium). You must use the Uber mobile app. Uber is offering new users one free ride, up to a $15 value, if you enter code GOPACKGO17 in the app (offer valid through March 1, 2018).

Lamers Bus Lines offers Lamers Express Game Day shuttle service to and from stops around Brown County. Stops include Austin Straubel International Airport, hotels and motels and bars. All buses drop off before the game and pick up after the game at The Bar on Holmgren Way. The cost is $7 each way, cash only. No advance reservations are required. Click here for a schedule of stops around Brown County (the shuttles will follow a 3:25 game day schedule). Game day transportation is also available from Appleton, Oshkosh, Wausau and Milwaukee with advance reservations. Click here for details about those rides.

The Packers and its partners have a Designated Driver program. Fans can register at kiosks in the atrium, Sections 109 and 112 on the lower concourse and on the 6th and 7th floors in the South End. Suite and club guests can register at concierge desks. Fans who register will receive a voucher for a non-alcoholic beverage and be eligible to win a mini helmet signed by Mike McCarthy.

PARKING & TAILGATING



The Lambeau Field parking lot opens at 8 a.m. for parking permit holders only.

The Packers have parking areas off Ridge Road for $40 with portable toilets and hot charcoal bins. Park for free on residential streets (obey street signs) or a fee in private lots and yards near the stadium.

Lambeau Field has a designated drop-off zone on the west side of the stadium. Drivers must be going north on Ridge Road to access the drop-off area. (The drop-off area will NOT be a pick-up zone after the game due to heavy congestion; make arrangements to meet your passengers elsewhere after the game.)

Tailgaters can use grills with charcoal or L.P. gas, but no wood, fryers or open flames. Grills must be at least two inches above the pavement and have adult supervision at all times. Everything must be extinguished before you leave it unattended. Charcoal can be disposed of in bins provided in the parking lot.

Waste Management placed green Dumpsters throughout the parking lot for recyclables. Recyclable items include aluminum cans; tin cans; beer, wine, and liquor bottles; paper and cardboard.

GATES & ATRIUM



Once a ticket is scanned, exit and re-entry with the same ticket is not allowed, with one exception:

The American Family Insurance gate opens at 8 a.m. to ticketed guests only for visiting the Atrium, Pro Shop, Hall of Fame and restaurants.

All other gates open at 10 a.m., two hours before kickoff.

The Packers Pro Shop is open to ticketed guests only from 8 a.m. until one hour after the game ends.

The Game Day Store on the west side of the stadium is open to everyone from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., then only fans with tickets are allowed until one hour after the game ends.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is open from 8 a.m. until kickoff.

Atrium eateries are open from 8 a.m. until the end of the game. 1919 Kitchen & Tap is open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

SECURITY



Fans are reminded to use the gate printed on their ticket. Exiting and re-entering the stadium is not allowed on the same ticket.

The NFL requires walk-through metal detectors at all gates, similar to an airport. Place metal objects the size of a small cellphone or larger into a tray before passing through the metal detector.

Unlike airports, fans will not need to remove jackets, shoes, wallets, watches, keys or coins.

There are express lanes for fans who are not carrying in bags or stadium seats.

As in previous years, NFL policy bans large purses, bags and some stadium seats.

You can have bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"; you can also have one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar).

You can have small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

You can have stadium seats with backs only if they have no zippers, pockets or concealed areas.

Padded seats with backs are available for rent inside the stadium.

Small cameras and binoculars must be carried loosely or in a clear bag.

New mothers may bring nursing supplies such as a pump and bottles, but no glass items or coolers.

Sleeping bags and blankets are allowed but need to be carried loosely to show that nothing is hidden inside. A reminder that even if rain is in the forecast, umbrellas are not allowed in the stadium.

Any items that do not meet the rules for security clearance must be taken back to your vehicle or confiscated. Confiscated items will be disposed of.

Fans and their belongings may be searched when entering the stadium, and won't be allowed into the game if they refuse to be searched. For more information on NFL security, visit http://nfl.com/allclear.

Stadium seats (portable seat backs) can be rented for $6 in the lower concourse.

PRE-GAME



Former defensive end Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila, a team favorite from 2000 to 2008, will sign autographs from 9 to 11 a.m. outside Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field.

You don't need a ticket to the game to enjoy the new Johnsonville Tailgate Village. It's open to the public at 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. There will be food and beverages, live music, and TVs to watch the game.

On the field, the Packers will honor Delainey Rice-Bley of Green Bay for Shopko's Kids Making a Difference. She set up a lemonade stand to raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project, and then for each donation to Wounded Warriors she made and donated a toy to a local animal shelter.

NATIONAL ANTHEM



Three members of the orchestra in the Broadway performance of "Aladdin" will perform the national anthem, including Milwaukee native Augie Haas on trumpet and cancer survivor Mark Thrasher on baritone saxophone, with Todd Groves on tenor sax.

HALFTIME



Performance painter David Garibaldi, seen on TV on "America's Got Talent," uses his talent to raise money for charity. He'll help the Packers raise money for the fight against cancer.

Halftime will also have the High School Quarterback Challenge between two Wisconsin high school teams.

GET LOUD LAMBEAU



The Packers encourage fan participation at crucial times during the game. Messages and videos on the TundraVision boards will encourage fans to "get loud," taking advantage of the acoustics of Lambeau Field. An example is when the Packers are defending on third and fourth downs.

HEALTH



Smoking is not allowed anywhere within the stadium. The Packers say this policy extends to smokeless and electronic cigarettes as well. Exit and re-entry on the same ticket is not permitted if you hoped to step out for a smoking break.

Nursing rooms are available in the main atrium and fourth-floor club level. Chairs and electrical outlets are available in family restrooms as well. Nursing mothers may bring supplies such as a pump and bottles through security, but no coolers or glass items.

WI-FI



Free wireless internet service is available. Look on your mobile device's Wi-Fi settings and connect to "LambeauField." Look for "Wi-Fi Coaches" who are roaming the concourse to answer questions and solve connection problems.