20 people arrested in Waupaca Co. drug sting

WAUPACA CO. (WAOW) -- 20 people have been arrested in Waupaca Co. in an on-going drug investigation beginning in April 2017, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation centered around the distribution of heroin, meth and other narcotics. The following people were arrested:
- Denise Guantes, 50 years old, Waupaca
- Jack Raymond, 33 years old, Waupaca
- Arthur Stickles, 55 years old, Iola
- Sonnie Jo Meier, 25 years old, Waupaca
- Austin Drapes, 24 years old, Waupaca
- Harley Dobbertin, 23-year-old, Waupaca
- Geronimo Guantes, 19-year-old, Waupaca
- Jeffrey Scribner, 44 year-old, Iola
- Steven Scribner, 47 years old, Iola
- David Hintz, 48 years olds, Rosholt
- Korey Thoma, 31 years old, Iola
- Steven Cooper, 34 year old, Waupaca
- Gary Herwig, 66 years old, Waupaca
- Tiffany Knueppel, 33 year old, Waupaca
- Daniel Fritz, 26 years old, Clintonville
- Benjamin Soderberg, 42 years old, Waupaca
- Dennis Hansen, 67 year old, Waupaca
- Trevor Heise, 28 years old, Iola
- Daniel Stuebs, 32 years old, Weyauwega
- Jessica Stuebs, 34 years old, Weyauwega
The Waupaca County Sheriff's office was assisted by the Waupaca Police Department, State of Wisconsin Department of Justice, and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.
The investigation is on-going and more arrests are expected.