20 people arrested in Waupaca Co. drug sting

WAUPACA CO. (WAOW) -- 20 people have been arrested in Waupaca Co. in an on-going drug investigation beginning in April 2017, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation centered around the distribution of heroin, meth and other narcotics. The following people were arrested:

Denise Guantes, 50 years old, Waupaca

Jack Raymond, 33 years old, Waupaca

Arthur Stickles, 55 years old, Iola

Sonnie Jo Meier, 25 years old, Waupaca

Austin Drapes, 24 years old, Waupaca

Harley Dobbertin, 23-year-old, Waupaca

Geronimo Guantes, 19-year-old, Waupaca

Jeffrey Scribner, 44 year-old, Iola

Steven Scribner, 47 years old, Iola

David Hintz, 48 years olds, Rosholt

Korey Thoma, 31 years old, Iola

Steven Cooper, 34 year old, Waupaca

Gary Herwig, 66 years old, Waupaca

Tiffany Knueppel, 33 year old, Waupaca

Daniel Fritz, 26 years old, Clintonville

Benjamin Soderberg, 42 years old, Waupaca

Dennis Hansen, 67 year old, Waupaca

Trevor Heise, 28 years old, Iola

Daniel Stuebs, 32 years old, Weyauwega

Jessica Stuebs, 34 years old, Weyauwega

The Waupaca County Sheriff's office was assisted by the Waupaca Police Department, State of Wisconsin Department of Justice, and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.

The investigation is on-going and more arrests are expected.