Milwaukee man convicted of first-degree murder after leaving trial, may have travel companion

A Milwaukee man who skipped out in the middle of his murder trial was convicted Friday afternoon as authorities continued their manhunt to locate him.

Dwayne R. Chaney attended the first three days of the proceedings but failed to show up Thursday after police said he cut off his GPS monitoring device. The bracelet was found on the city's north side, our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV has learned.

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued Thursday as his trial proceeded without him.

Chaney was seen on video getting into a 2012 white Toyota Scion xB with Wisconsin license plate 970-YZT, an alert from the Milwaukee Police Department said. Authorities believe he's traveling with 23-year-old Zuri London.

Records indicate that the 25-year-old Chaney was freed on a signature bond and given electronic monitoring because prosecutors were not prepared to try him within the 90-day speedy trial limit.

Chaney had previously been wanted on a warrant in this case. He was charged in November 2015 for the shooting death of Michael Prescott in an apartment building on the 1800 block of North 12 Street.

Chaney was finally arrested and brought to court in May.

Anyone with information about Chaney's whereabouts is asked to call police at 414-935-7360 or the U.S. Marshals Service at 414-297-3707.

Electronic monitoring allows someone to move about freely but under certain conditions. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office does not monitor out-of-custody subjects on electronic monitoring. Chaney was being monitored by JusticePoint, a Milwaukee-based social services organization.