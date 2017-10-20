Greenfield couple launches support group for those who've lost someone to addiction

They are the people left behind after opioids and heroin claim a life: the family members of the addict. They’re often shamed into silence because of how their loved one died.

A Greenfield couple, however, has chosen to break that silence and help other families along the way.

Jeff and Robin Monson-Dupuis keep a chest in their living room covered with pictures and memorabilia of their son, Ethan.

"It’s a reminder of him at his best self," said Jeff.

Pictures show Ethan as a boy, playing his guitar as a teenager, and smiling at holiday gatherings.

“There were a lot of years prior to his death where there was a lot of trauma and pain,” said Robin. “And that’s not the full story; that’s not the full story.”

Ethan died last December at age 25 of a heroin overdose. He had battled depression since he was 18.

“He had a lot of mental-health and substance-abuse issues,” Robin said.

His parents did all they could to help him, knowing full well what addiction can do. Jeff is a retired Greenfield police detective. Robin is a psychotherapist.

"I have really struggled with a sense of guilt and shame," Robin said. "How could I have been in this field almost 30 years and have a child who – despite my knowledge – ended up this way?"

As they grieve, they’re determined to shatter the stigma that comes with losing a child to a drug overdose.

"I’m not going to allow that in my life, to be shamed into silence," Robin said. "So I want to help family members talk to each other and not keep quiet in their pain and their grief.”

Robin and Jeff are starting a Greenfield chapter of GRASP, a support group with an acronym that stands for Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing. It’s one more way to remember their son.

"He would be glad we’re talking about this," Robin said. "That people will be aware this isn’t something to be ashamed of. That this is an illness that needs treatment and family members need support."

This GRASP support group has its next meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 pm. at the Greenfield Public Library. Participants must register with Robin first. She can be reached at rmonsondupuis@gmail.com.