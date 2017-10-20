Sports Express Playoffs - Level 1: 13 area teams advance to Level 2

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Here are the scores as reported Friday to the Newsline 9 Sports Department:
Division 1 - Bay Port regional
Neenah 30, Wisconsin Rapids 7
SPASH 48, Hudson 47
Division 2 - Menomonie regional
Holmen 34, Marshfield 0
Division 3 - Antigo regional
Antigo 48, Medford 8 *Sports Express Game of the Week
Onalaska 44, Mosinee 21
Rice Lake 35, Merrill 7
Division 5 - Stanley-Boyd regional
Amherst 53, Colby 6
Spencer/Columbus 49, Oconto 17
Stanley-Boyd 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0
Stratford 42, Bonduel 19
Division 6 - Iola-Scandinavia regional
Auburndale 35, Crandon 7
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Michicot 7
Marathon 50, Niagara/Goodman/Pembine 7
Division 7 - Clear Lake regional
Abbotsford 48, Frederic 6
Loyal 28, Owen-Withee 22
Division 7 - Edgar regional
Edgar 35, Athens 0
Pittsville 34, Assumption 27
Division 7 - Wild Rose
Fall River 41, Tri-County 20
Hilbert/Stockbridge 56, Almond-Bancroft 13
Wild Rose 49, Cambria-Friesland 6
