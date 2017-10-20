Sports Express Playoffs - Level 1: 13 area teams advance to Leve - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express Playoffs - Level 1: 13 area teams advance to Level 2

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are the scores as reported Friday to the Newsline 9 Sports Department:

Division 1 - Bay Port regional

Neenah 30, Wisconsin Rapids 7

SPASH 48, Hudson 47

Division 2 - Menomonie regional

Holmen 34, Marshfield 0

Division 3 - Antigo regional

Antigo 48, Medford 8 *Sports Express Game of the Week

Onalaska 44, Mosinee 21

Rice Lake 35, Merrill 7

Division 5 - Stanley-Boyd regional

Amherst 53, Colby 6

Spencer/Columbus 49, Oconto 17

Stanley-Boyd 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0

Stratford 42, Bonduel 19

Division 6 - Iola-Scandinavia regional

Auburndale 35, Crandon 7

Iola-Scandinavia 49, Michicot 7

Marathon 50, Niagara/Goodman/Pembine 7

Division 7 - Clear Lake regional

Abbotsford 48, Frederic 6

Loyal 28, Owen-Withee 22

Division 7 - Edgar regional

Edgar 35, Athens 0

Pittsville 34, Assumption 27

Division 7 - Wild Rose

Fall River 41, Tri-County 20

Hilbert/Stockbridge 56, Almond-Bancroft 13

Wild Rose 49, Cambria-Friesland 6

RELATED: Sports Express: All-Access with Pittsville

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.