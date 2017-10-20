Sports Express: All-Access with Pittsville

Top-seeded UW-Whitewater eliminated the third-seeded UW-Stevens Point baseball team from the 2014 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Championship by an 8-1 score on Saturday afternoon at Prucha Field.More >>
The third-seeded and 12th-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team stayed alive in the 2014 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Baseball Championship with a 13-3 win in seven innings over fourth-seeded UW-Stout on Friday afternoon at Prucha Field.More >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Shelby Miller struck out seven and allowed three hits over six innings, and Mark Ellis had two RBIs in his return from the disabled list to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Tuesday night over the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
Visiting UW-Superior took two both games of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team on Sunday at University Field.More >>
Last year's Badgers starting quarterback Joel Stave sat out Wisconsin's annual spring game due to an injury on Saturday, giving Tanner McEvoy and other Badgers quarterbacks an opportunity to showcase themselves. More >>
LeBron James had 24 points and eight assists, and Kyle Korver hit three straight 3s in a decisive third-quarter run to help the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-97 on Friday night.More >>
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr said Friday that he had no intent to injure Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who left last Sunday's game against the Vikings with a broken right collarbone.More >>
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 leadMore >>
The organizers of Milwaukee's marathon got the distance of the course wrong - for the second year in a row. The PNC Milwaukee Marathon on Sunday turned out to be 4,200 feet - or about eight-tenths of a mile - short....More >>