Sports Express: All-Access with Pittsville - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express: All-Access with Pittsville

Posted:
By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) -

Pittsville high school football coach Mark Denniston wore a microphone Friday night during the Panthers 34-27 win over Assumption.

The #4 seeded team entered the playoffs with an 8-2 record.  

They will play #1 seed Edgar in Level 2 of the playoffs next week.

RELATED: Sports Express Playoffs - Level 1: 13 area teams advance to Level 2

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.