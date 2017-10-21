Milwaukee dive team finds two bodies in a river - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Milwaukee dive team finds two bodies in a river

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Authorities said dive team members recovered two bodies from the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee.

The Journal Sentinel reported that a witness saw a 43-year-old man jump into the river after he argued with a female. She then jumped into the river.

The incident remains under investigation. No further details were available.
 

