Workers at youth prisons said conditions are chaotic

MADISON (AP) -

Workers at troubled youth prisons in northern Wisconsin tell a state senator that conditions are chaotic and they are "scared to death."

State Sen. Tom Tiffany released records Friday including emails and descriptions of telephone calls his office received from employees at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons.

They share a campus north of Wausau.
 

