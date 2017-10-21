Madison police change deadly force procedures

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Madison Police Department has updated its guidelines on the use of deadly force, telling officers to exhaust other options before using a gun.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that City Council ordered the Police Department in May to change its operating procedures regarding deadly force. Council members wanted the department to emphasize an officer's duty to intercede, de-escalate a situation and preserve life.

A special committee that studied police practices recommended the changes.

Madison attorney Andrea Farrell won a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city earlier this year on behalf of the family of a woman killed by Madison police in 2014. Farrell says she hopes the changes will help officers make the right decisions in times of crisis.