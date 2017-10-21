Mustangs on the loose: Police chase down escaped horses - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Mustangs on the loose: Police chase down escaped horses

GRAND CHUTE (WKOW) -- A recent police chase in Grand Chute involved a fair amount of horsepower.

The Grand Chute Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page of officers chasing after two Mustangs that got loose and were running through the city. Police say the chase ended quickly and safely.

The video ends with titling that says "The wild mustangs were corralled and turned over to their owners after a short stint in the hoosegow :)"

