Water quality, fishing discussed at Lake Wausau meeting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Water quality, fishing discussed at Lake Wausau meeting

Posted:
By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Water quality and fishing were at the forefront of a meeting in Wausau Saturday.

The Lake Wausau Association held their second of three meetings as part of a project to better the lake.

The Army Corp of Engineers along with scientists from UW-Stevens Point and the DNR were there for the discussions.

It focused on several topics, including habitat studies and water quality and management.

"Some possible dredging, some possible adding of culverts to increase the water flow, keep some dormant areas of lake Wausau open and keep the algae and the weeds down," said Mark Peter, a Lake Wausau Association board member.

The third meeting will be Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. The association will decide what the best options are to take action on bettering the lake.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.