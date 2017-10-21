Fundraiser held for organization that allows disabled people to hunt

Hunters aren't letting disabilities get in the way of a beloved pastime, and it's all thanks to a campground called 'Wheel-em Inn.'

Hunters met with volunteers in Wausau on Saturday to shoot and raise money for the cause.

"I was working on the highway and I got hit by a car," said Scott Hansen, a disabled hunter. "I couldn't get out in the woods by myself, drag a dear out."

He never thought he'd hunt in the woods again, but all of that changed.

"I just like being outside and I love seeing the wildlife," Hansen said.

The campground provides hunters assistance from special technology.

"We've got modified camouflage golf carts, a big mobile hut that's 8x10 on wheels that we take out to the field... its got a wheelchair ramp, they roll right in there," said Wayne Krueger, the founder. "We've got a wheelchair lift that takes you up about 15 feet."

Krueger started the camp in 2002 and now, his son Craig Krueger runs it too.

He said it's worth the smiles he'll never forget.

"I had a very bad day at work which people have," Craig said. "I heard him shoot and Dad texted me, 'better go see if he needs a hand.' I got up there, well he was successful and got that deer and to see the look on this person's face, I'm like, 'the day I had today was just washed away,' because it was so rewarding."

For questions about donating, volunteering or hunting, call 715-573-9648.

