Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

CALEDONIA (WISN) -

A father was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Caledonia late Friday night.

The 39-year-old victim was riding his bike with his 15-year-old son when a car hit the man near Highway 32 and Middle Road, police said.

The driver left the scene, but Good Samaritans stopped to help and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

The father was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police were able to track down the driver and he was taken into custody.

Officials hope any other witnesses will come forward.

