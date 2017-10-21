Body found in vehicle fire

he New London Police Department says a person is dead after a car fire Saturday morning.

It happened near Henry Street, east of N. Shawano Street in the City of New London.

When officers arrived, they found a fully engulfed SUV. “An Officer attempted to suppress the fire with an extinguisher and observed that the vehicle was occupied,” said a press release from the police.

The New London Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

The investigation was assisted by the State Fire Marshall (Department of Criminal Investigation), New London Fire Department, and the Waupaca County Coroner’s Office.

As investigation continues at this time, no further information will be available.

The person has not been positively identified yet. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

Police say nothing appears suspicious at this time and the public is in not in danger.