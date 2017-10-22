Saturday Sports Report: Eight area girls volleyball teams and four area boys soccer teams advance in WIAA playoffs

The final game of regular season high school football led some teams to make incredible efforts. Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union. No. 5 - Marathon's Donavon Free connects with Hunter Seubert for a 30 yard gain. No. 4 - Edgar's Karson Butt pitches to Will Raatz. Raats takes it in, untouched, 25 yards for the touchdown. No. 3 - Newman Catholic shows off the passing. Riley Vaughn sets up Lauren Shields for the kill. No. 2 - ...