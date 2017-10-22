Saturday Sports Report: Eight area girls volleyball teams and four area boys soccer teams advance in WIAA playoffs

Here are Saturday's local playoff scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
D.C. Everest advanced to the WIAA Division 1 boys soccer regional final round with a 1-0 extra time win over conference rival SPASH on Friday. Those highlights and more in the Thursday Sports Report.More >>
For nearly three decades in central Wisconsin the name 'Hyland' has meant dominance in cross country. But now, it's the next generation that's making its mark.More >>
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
It's playoff time. The high school fall sports regular season wrapped up last week and the football brackets were released on Saturday. On Tuesday afternoon, the boys soccer and girls volleyball brackets were also released.More >>
The final game of regular season high school football led some teams to make incredible efforts. Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union. No. 5 - Marathon's Donavon Free connects with Hunter Seubert for a 30 yard gain. No. 4 - Edgar's Karson Butt pitches to Will Raatz. Raats takes it in, untouched, 25 yards for the touchdown. No. 3 - Newman Catholic shows off the passing. Riley Vaughn sets up Lauren Shields for the kill. No. 2 - ...More >>
Here are Saturday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Antigo, Iola-Scandinavia, Edgar and Wild Rose each earned one-seeds in the WIAA football playoffs, while 21 other teams in the Newsline 9 viewing area qualified.More >>
A longtime local referee officiated his final game Friday night. Peter Porter, who officiated the Antigo-Merrill game on Friday, is retiring after 43 years of officiating WIAA events.More >>
Newsline 9's Morey Hershgordon chats with Peter Schmitt, whose book 'Edgar-Stratford: A small-school rivalry with no equal' hit shelves in September.More >>
