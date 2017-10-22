Saturday Sports Report: Eight area girls volleyball teams and fo - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Saturday Sports Report: Eight area girls volleyball teams and four area boys soccer teams advance in WIAA playoffs

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Here are Saturday's local playoff scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Boys Soccer

Division 1

No. 1 Eau Claire Memorial 2, No. 4 D.C. Everest 1

No. 2 Hudson 2, No. 3 Wausau West 0

No. 2 Appleton North 5, No. 6 Wisconsin Rapids 1

Division 2

No. 2 Wausau East 2, No. 3 Green Bay Southwest 1

Division 3

No. 1 Rhinelander 2, No. 4 Clintonville 1

No. 2 Amherst/Iola-Scan/Rosholt 2, No. 3 New London 0

Division 4

No. 1 Columbus Catholic 1, No. 5 Aquinas 0

To view the WIAA Boys Soccer playoff brackets, click here.

Girls Volleyball

Division 1

No. 1 River Falls 3, No. 8 Marshfield 0

No. 4 SPASH 3, No. 5 Wausau West 2

No. 6 D.C. Everest 3, No. 3 Eau Claire Memorial 0

Division 2

No. 1 Merrill 3, No. 3 Medford 0

No. 1 Mosinee 3, No. 3 Black River Falls 2

Division 3

No. 1 Stratford 3, No. 4 Abbotsford 0

No. 3 Athens 3, No. 2 Pacelli 1

Division 4

No. 1 Newman Catholic 3, No. 4 Assumption 0

No. 2 Columbus Catholic 3, No. 3 Rib Lake 1

To view the WIAA Girls Volleyball brackets, click here.

