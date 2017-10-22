UW-Stevens Point football falls on the road at UW-Stout 23-17

Since starting the season 3-0, the UW-Stevens Point football team has lost three of their last four including Saturday's WIAC game at UW-Stout. Stout connected on a field goal late in the first half to take a 16-14 lead into intermission and wound up winning 23-17.

The Pointers let two separate first half leads slip away. They led 7-3 on a Steve Herra 22-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and 14-13 on another Herra TD grab in the second.

The purple and gold return home for two weeks to face UW-Whitewater on Saturday Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. and UW-River Falls on Saturday Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.