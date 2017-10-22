Madison police guidelines for using guns changed - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Madison police guidelines for using guns changed

MADISON (AP) -

The Madison Police Department updated its guidelines on the use of deadly force, telling officers to exhaust other options before using a gun.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that City Council ordered the Police Department in May to change its operating procedures regarding deadly force.

Council members wanted the department to emphasize an officer's duty to intercede, de-escalate a situation and preserve life.
 

