Green Bay riverfront $11 million development plans approved

GREEN BAY (AP) -

Green Bay officials have approved development plans for the city's west-side riverfront.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that City Council has approved a development agreement for the Shipyard project.

The proposal includes a stadium, indoor concert venue and restaurant. Officials expect the project to cost around $11 million.
 

