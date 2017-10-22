1 dead in Langlade Co. rollover crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

1 dead in Langlade Co. rollover crash

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
TOWN OF ACKLEY, Wis. (WAOW) -

One person is dead after a car rolled over in Langlade County Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a rollover on Highway 64 and Ackley Road in the Town of Ackley around 1 p.m.

They said the person was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are being released at this time.

