Car crashes into front porch

Car crashes into front porch

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WKOW) -

Authorities responded to a home on E. Main Street in Stoughton after a car crashed onto the front porch. 

Stoughton police say the crash happened in the 600 block of Main around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The driver was not hurt but police say damage to the home is significant. No one was home at the time of the incident. 

Authorities say the driver's license had been  revoked before the crash. Police said the driver was not taken into custody but was issued several citations, including driving after revocation. 

The crash is under investigation.

