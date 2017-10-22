Wisconsin shelters take in 120 rescue dogs from Puerto Rico

Rescues from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico have just landed in Waukesha to find new homes.

The Humane Animal Welfare Society and the Elmbrook Humane Society are teaming up to bring them to Wisconsin, to ease the pressure on Puerto Rican shelters.

"The entire infrastructure is gone down there. And you can't just keep them indefinitely," said Lynn Olenik, with HAWS.

The dogs need at least a week for medical evaluations before they can go home with a new owner.



"These 120 dogs that are arriving [Saturday night] are about to start a very different kind of life here in Wisconsin," said Melissa Tedrowe, with U.S. Humane Society.

As workers were taking the dogs off the plane, two escaped. We haven't heard if they've been found.