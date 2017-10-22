2 firefighters injured battling fire

The Milwaukee Fire Department is on the scene of a second alarm fire near Lapham Blvd and Cesar E Chavez Dr.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

More than a dozen people were evacuated from the a home and apartment complex.

Two firefighters were injured. One was transported to a local hospital, the other was treated on scene.

There is no information as of yet on the cause of the fire.