Saints recover late to topple Packers 26-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Drew Brees threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Mark Ingram rushed for a score and the New Orleans Saints overcame several mistakes to beat the Green Bay Packers 26-17 on Sunday.

Will Lutz kicked two second-half field goals, including a 44-yarder to put New Orleans up for good 19-17 with 10:26 left in the game. Brees' 1-yard sneak gave the Saints a two-score lead with 4:55 left.

The sloppy Saints were fortunate to get their fourth straight victory. The Packers lost their first game with Brett Hundley starting at quarterback for injured star Aaron Rodgers.

New Orleans' defense gave up a 46-yard touchdown run to rookie Aaron Jones on the opening drive. Brees was picked off twice in the first quarter. Lutz had a blocked extra point and New Orleans (4-2) was penalized seven times for 80 yards.

But the Saints pulled away late at overcast Lambeau Field, scoring on all four of their second-half drives.

After holding the Packers (4-3) to a three-and-out inside the 20, New Orleans drove 55 yards in eight plays to seal the game with Brees' sneak over the goal line.

Brees finished 27 of 38 for 331 yards with a touchdown. Ingram ran for 105 yards on 22 carries.

Trailing late, the Packers couldn't muster big plays late without Rodgers. He's out indefinitely with a broken right collarbone.

Instead, coach Mike McCarthy turned to a running game that initially threw off the Saints.

Jones had 131 yards on 17 carries. Hundley showed toughness in running for a 14-yard score to give Green Bay a 14-7 lead with 8:37 left in the second quarter.

But the Packers managed just a 46-yard field goal from Mason Crosby in the second half, which gave them a brief 17-16 lead.

The Saints took over from there, and the Packers couldn't keep up through the air.

Hundley finished 12 of 25 for 87 yards. He was intercepted by safety Kenny Vaccaro on a deep ball down the middle of the field with 4:20 left, ending the Packers' comeback bid.

DISASTROUS START

Besides Brees' two picks, the Saints' rough first quarter also included a punt fumbled by Ted Ginn Jr. at his 20. But New Orleans got a break and retained possession when the Packers' Josh Jones was whistled for fair catch interference.



MILESTONE

Brees added another milestone to his impressive 17-year career, becoming the fourth player in NFL history with at least 500 touchdown passes, including the playoffs. He joined Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady.

RECEIVERS

Saints: Ginn had 141 yards on seven catches, while fellow receiver Michael Thomas finished with 82 yards on seven receptions.

Packers: Their playmakers at receiver were shut down with Hundley running the offense. Tight end Martellus Bennett was the leading receiver with 17 yards on two catches.

EMOTIONAL RETURN

Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr made an emotional return to Lambeau Field. The 83-year-old Starr joined other former Packers when the organization honored members of the 1967 championship team. That squad that won the "Ice Bowl" against the Dallas Cowboys before taking the title against the Oakland Raiders. Starr is recovering from two strokes and a heart attack suffered in 2014.

INJURY REPORT

Saints starting right guard Larry Warford did not return after halftime because of an abdominal strain.

UP NEXT

Saints: Host the Chicago Bears on Oct. 29.

Packers: Bye week before returning to host the Detroit Lions on Nov. 6.