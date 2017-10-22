Police: Man wounded in shooting near Marquette campus - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police: Man wounded in shooting near Marquette campus

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Authorities say a man was injured in a shooting near the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Marquette police say the victim was not affiliated with university. WTMJ-TV reports he was taken to Froedtert Hospital with injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the Marquette campus. Milwaukee police are handling the investigation.

