Man killed, woman hurt when motorcycle collides with deer

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (AP) -- A man was killed and a woman seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with a deer in the town of Mazomanie.

The Dane County sheriff's office says the 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old female passenger were thrown from their motorcycle when the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 78. Both of them were unresponsive when first responders arrived.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the man died on the scene. The sheriff's office says the woman was taken to a hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

Neither of them had helmets on at the time of the crash.

