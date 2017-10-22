Packers honor Wausau family before game

Dustin and Natalie Wenzel, along with their family were honored before Sunday's Packers-Saints game as part of 'Operation Fan Mail.'

It's designed to recognize families that have a member on active duty.

Dustin, who is from Wausau, joined the Army in 2005. He's served around the world in various areas. Part of his service included a 15-month tour for Operation Iraqi Freedom and a 12-month tour for Operation Enduring Freedom.

In 2016. Dustin was chosen to become an Army recruiter in his hometown of Wausau. His wife, Natalie is a disabled veteran of the Navy. She served from 2000-2008.

According to a press release from the Packers, Natalie and Dustin both grew up Packers fans and met by chance in 2009 after Natalie noticed Dustin wearing Packers gear.

The couple has two daughters, 7 and 3 years old.

The Wenzels were at the game Sunday with Dustin's brothers.

'Operation Fan Mail' is a program through the Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions.

A total of 103 individuals or families have been recognized through the program thus far.