9 people hurt in Fond du Lac crash

Nine people are injured, one seriously, after a crash in Fond du Lac Sunday evening.

According to the Fond Du Lac Fire Department's twitter account, the crash happened on Highway 23 at Whispering Springs. Nine people were transported from the scene, one person with life threatening injuries.

The fire department's twitter account tweeted out that the Flight For Life, a helicopter which transports patients, was called to the scene but unable to fly due to weather.