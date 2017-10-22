Top 5 Plays of the Week: Oct. 22, 2017 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top 5 Plays of the Week: Oct. 22, 2017

Posted:

Level 1 playoff football, volleyball and soccer regionals are  officially in the books. Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union. 

No. 5 - Antigo's Dominic Smith bounces off a couple tacklers and goes 35-yards for the touchdown. 
No. 4 - Top seed Newman Catholic takes down 4th seeded Assumption with the help of a Rylie Vaughn spike. 
No. 3 - Iola-Scandinavia's Carter Snyder wrecjs Michicots's punt. Ed Bonikowske recovers it 45-yards for the score. 
No. 2 - Wausau East's Max Sorenson gets passed Green Bay Southwest's goalkeeper with a shot to the right corner. 
No. 1- Marathon's Nathan Stoffel breaks all the tackles and turns on the jets for one of three first half touchdown catches. 

