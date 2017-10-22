Area family uses Halloween to raise money for kids in need

A Central Wisconsin woman uses Halloween to help kids in need. The spooky scene in front of a Wisconsin Rapids home isn't about the screams, but about the cause.

6-year-old Aleah Applebee was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when she was just weeks old.

"Generally, they are not projected to live past the age of two," said Amber Applebee, Aleah's mother. "It prohibits her from being able to breathe on her own, eat on her own, move."

Aleah communicates with her eyes.

Amber asked, "are you excited to see all of your friends come and visit you?"

Aleah blinked, "yes."

She is especially excited for Halloween this year because there's an event dedicated to her.

Every year Bonita Wolosek goes all out decorating her front lawn and backyard, which she considers the first of three lots.

"In the second lot there are 17 stations with people in costumes at each one of the stations and they all interact with the kids and give the kids candy, then we have the haunted corn maze which is on the third lot," said Wolosek.

For the last several years she's also collected donations for families in need.

"When we started it our goal was to do it for ten years and give away a thousand dollars and we've done it for eight years now and we've given away 83 thousand," said Wolosek.

This year the money raised will go to Aleah. Her family plans to put the funds toward a bigger van.

"There's always the worry of bumping her head and so we have to be very careful with that, there's a lot of us bumping our own heads crawling in and out," said Amber. "But overall the biggest part I think is just the peace of mind just knowing she's in a safe vehicle."

The event is on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1820 Gaynor Ave., Wisconsin Rapids.