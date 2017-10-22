SPECIAL REPORT: Silent Alarm - Life or death calls

Volunteer fire departments in parts of Marathon County are facing a big problem, silent pages.

They rely on their pagers to tell them when someone is in need of help, but for months, those pages don't always come through. When they do, it can sometimes just be a few words that they hear.

The Stratford Area Fire Department and McMillan Fire Department said the issues started about seven months ago after an antennae was struck by lightning. Months later, and the problem persists with lives on the line.

"Makes it hard, I did not get a page for over two weeks one time," said Stratford Area Fire Chief Bill Griesbach.

While there is a back-up system in place on the cell phones, even those don't always work, putting people at risk.

