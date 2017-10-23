Wausau West DECA prepares for 'Trick or Can' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau West DECA prepares for 'Trick or Can'

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Wausau West's chapter of DECA is set to hand out food bags to collect community donations this Halloween. DECA is a business leadership program teaching communication and professionalism.

Students involved in DECA travel door-to-door handing out bags to the community around their school. The students return during Trick or Treating to pick up the filled bags on Halloween For more information call Wausau West.

