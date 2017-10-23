Wisconsin Assembly speaker calls Republicans terrorists

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is calling three fellow Republicans "terrorists" over how they negotiated the state budget with Gov. Scott Walker.

Vos made the comment in an interview aired Sunday on the program "Up Front with Mike Gousha" aired on WISN-TV.

Vos was referring to a deal Walker cut with three Republican state senators to veto parts of the budget they objected to in order to win their support for the larger plan. Vos has been outspoken against the lawmakers' tactics, previously saying they were holding the budget hostage.

Calling them terrorists elicited strong responses from Senate Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the comment is "beyond inappropriate." He is calling on Vos to apologize.

Vos did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.